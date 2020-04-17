The Green House Food Pantry and TAPS Public Transit are starting a new project together to help feed the areas elderly population.

The Green House in Sherman will soon start delivering needed groceries to around 100 Sherman area elderly who face food insecurity. They will start with 15 recipients and the deliveries will be made twice a week, to different seniors each time.

The box of food will include staples that seniors can use.

“We have a list of around 200 people,” Grand Central Station Executive Director Karen Bray said.

Once they get through that list, they will start over on it. The seniors will be contacted ahead of time to let them know the box of food is coming their way. Two staff members from Grand Central Station will go out on the bus runs to help make the deliveries.

Bray said it is part of a changed model of food provision at the Green House. Because of social distancing requirements in the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, people are not allowed to go into the house anymore. Their items are boxed up and given to them at the porch. The food pantry is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.