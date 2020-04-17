After careful consideration regarding the health and safety of the members of the Austin College community, the College has announced the cancellation of this year’s Legends Weekend due to continued concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was originally slated to take place August 7-9 on campus.

Each year, Legends Weekend gives Austin College an opportunity to celebrate its alumni with inductions into the Athletics Hall of Honor as well as by presenting the Coach Joe Spencer Award for Meritorious Service and Lifetime Achievement in Coaching, as well as the Kedric Couch Alumni Coach of the Year Award.

This year’s Hall of Honor inductees — Stephen Carpenter (‘07), Stefanie Faith (‘11), Becca Harpham May (‘07), Greg Larson (‘85), Ryan Nicholson (‘95), and honorary member Danny Gilstrap — will now become the Class of 2021. This year’s Spencer Award winner, Bart Tatum (‘91), will also be honored as the 2021 recipient.