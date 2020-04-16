With spring in full swing in Texoma, the region can expect to see the cyclical weather patterns. The National Weather Service said that the area can expect to see a cold front enter the region this weekend, but the temperatures will rise again at the beginning of next week in a similar pattern as the one the area saw this week.

Meteorologist Monique Sellers of the NWS Fort Worth field office said this is normal spring weather.

“Spring is a transitional season for us,” she said. “We will regularly see warm ups and cool downs through the weeks for the entire season of spring before we get to the summertime heat.”

While Thursday’s high was near 70, the temperature is expected to drop to around 47 degrees by 1 p.m. Friday. The region also has a 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m.

“There will also be strong north gusty winds throughout the day and in the late afternoon, the temperature is expected to settle into the low 50s or high 40s,” Sellers said.

Winds are expected to be 5-10 miles per hour.

Then on Saturday, there will be a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. The high for the day is expected to be around 66 degrees.

“Most of the severe weather will be south of the area on Saturday afternoon,” Sellers said. “It will be about the same on Sunday.”

Sunday’s low will be around 52 and the chance for showers and thunderstorms will be around 20 percent. The high will be near 76 degrees with southwest winds around 5 mph.

“The temperature will steadily increase going into next week and will be approaching 80 degrees by midweek,” Sellers said.

Sellers also said that while it seems like the cold fronts enter the region at the end of the week and then temperatures warm up at the beginning of the week, that is just by chance. The fronts can come any time during the week.

“Keep checking the forecast,” she said. “Do not just check the weather at the beginning of the week and expect it to stay as forecast for the rest of the week. Check back frequently and even look day to day. We refine throughout the day and get more and more detailed as things happen.”

This is normal spring weather for the area, she said, and residents should expect the ups and downs until summer settles in.

“We just recommend the normal spring safety routines,” Sellers said. “Cold snaps will not be that cold going forward, and we are not really worried about it being too hot until the summertime really kicks in.”

