Due to restrictions in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Southeastern Oklahoma State University will not hold its traditional spring commencement ceremony on May 9. Instead, spring graduates may participate in the December 12 commencement ceremony in which all 2020 graduates (spring, summer, and fall) will be recognized.

In the meantime, the University will be recognizing spring graduates in a unique way online.

“SOSU 2020 Commencement Reimagined’’ is being launched this week. Each graduate will have their very own webpage where family, friends, and the University community may leave written and video messages for the graduates. Photos and other information may also be uploaded to the webpages. Graduates will also be able to share the site or photos through various social media platforms.

Family and friends may submit messages, photos, and videos to the graduates’ website by using the following link: https://sosu2020.commencementreimagined.com

The deadline to submit messages is May 6.

On Saturday, May 9, at 10 a.m., all of the graduate websites will be available for viewing on www.SE.edu.