The Sherman Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a fire that occurred early Thursday morning.

In a news release, Sgt. Brett Mullen said that Sherman police received a 911 call about a fire at an abandoned building in the 200 block of West Houston Street.

“Upon arrival, Sherman Fire Department personnel found trash and debris inside the building had intentionally been set on fire and it was quickly extinguished,” the release said. “The person responsible for starting the fire was still on scene and was taken into custody. The building sustained no major damage and no one was injured.”

The suspect, 43-year man was transported to the Grayson County Jail and charged with burglary of a building and arson.

This arrest comes just days after another fire in Sherman consumed two abandoned houses and an occupied home. In Thursday’s release, Sherman police said they have no evidence to connect the Houston Street fire with a suspicious fire that occurred earlier this week on West Middleton Street.

Police are still investigating the West Middleton Street fire.

