Grayson County grand jurors this week returned indictments against a Sherman man being held in the death of a Denison boy back in 2017.

Antonio Prado Jr., 20, of Sherman was indicted this week on two charges of of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. The indictments are not an indication of guilt.

In previously published reports, Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith said Prado was arrested for what authorities believe is his involvement in the death of a 5-year-old Kason Powell in Denison back in November of 2017.

Prado, then 19, was located and apprehended in Mexico in July by the U.S. Marshals Service and was transferred to the Grayson County Jail. Prado, Sabrina Nino and Ryan Clay have each been charged with capital murder for their alleged role in Powell's death and for critically injuring an 11-year-old child. The three are accused of firing into a home on Nov. 19, 2017 after a botched drug deal with an older relative of the victim.

Prado does not have an attorney of record listed on his Grayson County court records.

