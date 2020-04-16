It was announced Thursday that North Texas Regional Airport/Perrin Field will be receiving some of the federal CARES Act funding. Recently, the airport announced that it is down in flights which can be attributed to the lack of traveling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, U.S. Senator John Cornyn has announced that the airport will be receiving $69,000 from the CARES Act through the U.S. Department of Transporation.

“North Texas Regional Airport/Perrin Field was awarded a federal grant of $69,000 as economic relief following the economic distress caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus,” U.S. Sen. John Cornyn said in a news release issued Thursday.

The release went on to say the funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month as part of the CARES Act, comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“As Texas reels from the economic destruction caused by the coronavirus outbreak, it’s important our airports have the resources they need to weather the storm,” Sen. Cornyn said in the release. “I commend both the Trump Administration and leaders in Grayson County who worked to secure these funds during this trying time.”