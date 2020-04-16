A former Denison coach was indicted this week on charges that he had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Tharon Day, 30, of Denison was indicted this week improper relationship between a student and educator.

Day was arrested back in 2018 after police alleged he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship and exchanged nude photos by phone with a female Denison High School student over a number of months.

The indictment is a formal charge and not an indication of guilt.

The following people were also indicted this week:

Jessica Woodall, 28, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Lindsi Johnson, 39, of Tom Bean — theft property;

Jacob Wages, Ct. 1 possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (adderall);

Brandon Huddleston, 29, of Whitesboro — credit/debit card abuse;

Charles Dourbet Jr., 21, of Gunter — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

James Rupert, 24, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Robert Boucher, 21, of Howe — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabionol);

Mark Miller, 51, of Nacogdoches — DWI 3rd or more;

Jake Elder, 25, of McKinney — DWI 3rd or more;

Gregory Vaughn, 53, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (Tetrahydrocannabinol) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Johnathan Boykin, 39, of Sherman — failure to appear;

Jon Robinson, 36, of Arlington — failure to appear;

Sherry Latty, 46, of Stuart, Oklahoma — failure to appear;

Steven Michael, 50, of Sadler — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Json Jones, 22, of Denison — forgery and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Barron Brackett, 31, of Bonham — burglary of building;

Dustin Holt, 32, of Denison — evading arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) ;

Damian Boyd, 23, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamineamphetamine);

Dirk Bullock, 58, of Denison — tamper with a physical evidence with intent and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Michael Jones, 40, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Veronica Lopez, 33, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Terrance Lee, 41, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance with intent (ecstasy) and possession of marijuana;

Timothy Wilks Jr.,22, of Denison — theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and burglary of a building;

Trevor Hibdon, 22, of Denison — assault of pregnant person;

Cody Steele, 28, of Denison — aggravated robbery and aggravated robbery wit a deadly weapon;

Nathanial Bailey, B22, of Sherman — burglary of building;

Jacorre Collins, 35, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child or elderly person intentional bodily injury;

Quinten Stewart, 32, of Denison — forgery;

Charles Rich Jr., 35, of Colbert, Oklahoma — two counts of failure to comply with sex offender duty to register;

Katie Wise, 30, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (heroin);

Terrance Lee, 41, of Denison — possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Scott Hamel Jr., 35, of Bells — DWI 3rd or more;

Jerrica Garland, 38, of Sherman — theft property;

Halley Flowers, 57, of Sherman — DWI 3rd or more;

Christopher Foster, 40, of Waco — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon serious bodily injury family violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence and accident involving serious bodily injury;

Kaliyah Leggins, 21, of Sherman — forgery;

Justin Buchanan, 37, of Anna — evading arrest with a motor vehicle, and burglary of a habitation;

Drew Stengel, 27, of Sherman — continuous violence against family, two counts of assault family or household member impeded breath and obstruction or retaliation;

Joshua Bays,28, of Sherman —assault family member or household member impede breath;

Billy Davis, 56, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Chad Richardson, 29, of Sherman — assault family member or household member impede breath and evading arrest with a previous conviction;

Dustin Holt, 32, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Jesse Fahrenkrog, 25, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

