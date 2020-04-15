BOSTON — Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday became the last of the Democratic presidential candidates to publicly back Joe Biden, endorsing the former vice president five weeks after she dropped out of the race.

The Massachusetts U.S. senator, a liberal who campaigned on breaking up "big tech" and fighting corruption announced her endorsement in an online video that touted Biden's middle-class upbringing, years of public service and ability to face personal tragedy with "fortitude and grace."

"These experiences animate the empathy he extends to Americans who are struggling – not matter what their story," Warren said in the nearly 4-minute video. "Empathy matters. And in this moment of crisis, it is more important than ever that the next president restores Americans' faith in good, effective government."

Warren's endorsement continues the Democratic Party's unification around Biden, who is now the presumptive nominee to take on Republican President Donald Trump. Warren's support could strengthen Biden's bona fides to the progressive left, one of his areas of weakness as Democrats look to boost turn out in November.

Warren said Biden knows that "a government run with integrity, competence and heart will safe life and save livelihoods."

"And we can't afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American," she said." And that's why I'm proud to endorse Joe Biden as president of the United States."

Warren's backing came a day after former President Barack Obama put his support behind his former running mate and two days after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Biden's last-standing rival in the Democratic primary, endorsed Biden as well.

Warren, a second-term senator and former Harvard law professor from Cambridge, exited the Democratic primary on March 5 after a disastrous Super Tuesday in which she finished no better than third in any state including her home state of Massachusetts, which Biden won.

She did not endorse Biden nor Sanders at the time, instead telling reporters, "I need some space around this and a little time to think a little more."

Leading up to Biden's decisive wins in South Carolina and Super Tuesday, Warren indirectly gave him a boost when she relentlessly attacked Mike Bloomberg in a televised debate over his nondisclosure agreements with women concerning sexual harassment allegations. It was a devastating performance for the billionaire former New York mayor and helped secure the moderate lane for Biden.

But Biden and Warren also had their own moments of tension on the campaign trail. Ahead of Super Tuesday, Warren said nominating a "Washington insider" like Biden would be a risk to the Democratic Party.

For the past month, Warren has remained quiet on the election front, instead focusing her attention on congressional action on coronavirus. She's helped lead the push to make racial data available to track the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak and a plan for voting during the pandemic that includes expanded vote-by-mail options.

At one time, Warren was considered a frontrunner to secure the Democratic nomination. But she was unable to solidify support from the party's left-wing, which overwhelmingly backed Sanders, and she lost traction among college-educated liberals who split among several candidates.

Upon dropping out, Warren said she when she entered the race she was told two Democratic lanes existed – the progressive lane held by Sanders and a moderate lane occupied by Biden – and there was no room for anyone else.

“I thought that wasn’t right, but evidently I was wrong.”

Warren faced criticism from Sanders supporters for not dropping out earlier and getting behind the Vermont senator – a decision that Trump has sought to exploit in tweets as he tries to sow divisions within the Democratic Party.

Trump has repeatedly said that if Warren had exited, it would made Sanders the favorite to win the nomination. But polling has suggested this would not have been the case because Warren supporters largely split between Biden and Sanders as their second choices.

