In an April 14 memo addressed to the mayor and city council, Van Alstyne City Manager Lane Jones announced that the city experienced a sizable increase in utility payment delinquencies during the March billing cycle.

It’s a trend that the city expects to continue.

In response to this declining revenue, the city placed an immediate hold on all non-essential water and sewer-related purchases. All other improvement projects were been put on hold as well.

Going forward, purchases must first be approved by the city manager.

Public Works department staff had their work hours reduced from 40 to 32 hours per week while the utility clerk’s hours have been cut in half to 20 hours per week.

In anticipation of declining sales tax revenue, the city also announced that the library staff has been reduced from five employees to two.

A hiring freeze was placed on all vacancies. Any openings created by attrition will not be filled during this time.

A spending freeze has also been put in place. Purchase orders must now be approved by the city manager.

Additionally, work on the downtown park master plan and municipal complex has been put on hold until the city feels it has a better understanding of the COVID-19 impact.

Travel, education and miscellaneous expenditures have also been suspended. The city will continue to mow parks, but all other spending related to park improvements has been postponed.

New playground equipment and light poles were installed at McKinney Wilson Park before the announcement. However, new park benches will not be installed until a later date.

Jones says that the city is tracking COVID-19-related expenses and will seek reimbursement when possible.

As of April 15, there were 19 reported cases of coronavirus in Grayson County.

The Van Alstyne City Council voted to extend the city’s disaster declaration until May 12 due to a public health emergency.