U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, reported raising $2.7 million in the first three months of 2020, leaving him with $12.7 million in his campaign account as of the end of April.

MJ Hegar, who is facing state Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, in a July 14 Democratic Senate runoff, has reported raising $1.6 million in the first quarter of the year and has $1.1 million cash on hand.

West reported raising $228,434 and had $120,824 in the bank. While that figure lagged behind Cornyn and Hegar, communications director Vince Leibowitz said, "the West campaign continues to raise the money necessary to win this race."

"Sen. West's campaign spent approximately $3.08 per vote in the primary to secure second place, while the opponent spent $7.38 and was unable to secure more than a quarter of the overall vote with that high-dollar spend," Leibowitz said. "Simply put, our team can do more with less. We have a dedicated, experienced, and hard-working campaign staff and dozens upon dozens of volunteers activated across the state. Sen. West is working hard every single day to win this race."

The West campaign has raised $1.4 million since the race began.

Cornyn’s campaign said it has raised more than $18.9 million this election cycle with two-thirds of donations coming from Texans, and with 95% of donations coming from those giving $200 or less and an average contribution of $83. More than 50,000 donors have given to Cornyn’s reelection campaign, according to a campaign statement.

Hegar’s campaign said it has raised more than $4.8 million dollars from over 42,000 people and received donations from 190 counties in Texas in the cycle.

The latter part of the fundraising period came in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, which led Gov. Greg Abbott to delay the runoff from May 26 to July 14, and has entirely altered the nature and focus of the campaigns.

"There’s no question that COVID-19 has turned traditional campaigning on its head," John Jackson, Cornyn’s campaign manager, said in statement released Wednesday with the new fundraising numbers. "Instead of exploiting an emergency for political gain like (Democratic Senate leader) Chuck Schumer (D, N.Y.) and (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Sen. Cornyn has been laser-focused on ensuring our families stay safe, businesses stay afloat, and front line responders have the resources they need to fight this pandemic."

"For the second time in weeks, DC Democrats are blocking critical CARES Act relief. MJ and Royce remain silent and complicit — focused only on partisan attacks and snake oil sales for socialized healthcare, which gives Texans a clear picture of exactly the kind of Schumer-Pelosi elitist politicians they’d be," Jackson said.

In a state-of-the campaign memo accompanying its fundraising announcement, Hegar’s campaign said that, "While MJ has been adapting her campaign to continue the fight for Texas values, Sen. Cornyn has spent the pandemic showing how out of step he is with Texas values.

"Sen. Cornyn spent weeks downplaying the seriousness of the crisis, repeatedly claiming `the risk is low’ for `otherwise healthy’ people, and going as far as to say that avoiding coronavirus was `a piece of cake’ and sharing a photo of a Corona beer in a bar with the caption `Be smart; don’t panic.’ Even once he seemingly realized how serious the pandemic was, Sen. Cornyn displayed how out of touch he is, spreading misinformation and callously responding `blah blah blah’ when others fought to increase hospital funding and expand measures to help workers."