Tuesday forecast for Austin: Another cool and bright day is upon us, Central Texas!

Partly sunny skies will last throughout the day with a high temperature only near 64 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

At night, temperatures will drop to a low of 44 degrees and skies will be partly cloudy, forecasters said.

Tuesday’s high and low temperatures are much cooler than normal.

Typically on April 14 in Austin, the high is 80 degrees and the low is 58 degrees, according to climate data.

Wednesday will also have temperatures in the 60s and 40s with slight rain chances this weekend, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 67. Mostly clear at night with a low around 47.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 76. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 60.

Friday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 76. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 61.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain after 8 a.m. and a high near 79. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 63.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 85. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 59.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 83.