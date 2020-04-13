A Potter County initiative that has provided local students with a feel for the inner workings of governance since 2014 has been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During Monday’s virtual meeting the Potter County Commissioners’ Court voted to cancel the seventh annual Potter County Government Day event based on the county’s declaration of disaster. The event was slated for April 27 at the Santa Fe Building.

"We have roughly 100 students from our local area, so we just wanted to formally recognize it," Precinct Two Commissioner Mercy Murguia, who founded Potter County Government Day, said. "Our thanks to the committee that has been engaged and hopefully we can pick it up next year. It's such an important part of what we do."

The effort has generally called for dozens of local students representing Amarillo High School, Bushland High School, Caprock High School, Highland Park High School, Palo Duro High School, River Road High School, Tascosa High School, Holy Cross Academy and San Jacinto Christian Academy to observe the Commissioners’ meeting.

Following the meeting and a Q & A period, the effort has traditionally followed the format of students, accompanied by staff from their respective schools, having lunch with county elected officials and continuing the session with interaction with other county personnel throughout the afternoon.

"The seniors in high school are not going to be able to participate in this, nor their own graduations," Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner said, noting the cancellation reflects the current state of affairs amid COVID-19 circumstances. "And that, to me, is a travesty. It's a terrible thing."