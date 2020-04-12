Sunday

Apr 12, 2020 at 12:04 AM


Editor’s Note: No marriage licenses were issued for Potter or Randall counties this week.


DIVORCES


Potter County


Danson Christman, Aeriel Christman


Thongbang Khamvongsa, Khammandn Bounthisano


Randall County


Eduardo Rodriguez De La Pena, Yennifer Rodriguez De La Pena


George Munn, Stormie Blevins


Kimberly Nichole Troutman, Jason Ray Troutman


Betty Annette McAllister, Michael Dahl McAllister


Jessica King, Kalvin King


Serena Kay Payne, Robert William Payne


Anthony Shelton, Shantell Bridges


Peggy Warren, Stanley Warren


Christopher Christy, Kristee Riley-Christy


Anely Coronado-Martinez, Julio Coronado-Martinez


Ketmany Kongdara, Miguel Infante III