Usually just one basketball team per class has the luxury of ending the season with a victory. The 2019-20 season however was none like any year past however.

The end result was that Bryan County girls basketball rivals Silo High School and Caddo High School each concluded their seasons with wins after the Oklahoma Scholastic Schools Activities Association canceled basketball state tournaments as well as the rest of all spring sports seasons.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for the two clubs, which had been ranked in the Class 2A state Top 10 nearly all season. Silo won two of the three meetings between the teams during the season, claiming the Bryan County Tournament and Area Tournament titles. Caddo took the regular season meeting and Bryan County Conference title in the process.

Those two state tournament qualifying teams pretty much dominated the annual Bryan County All-Conference selections, filling the entire girls squad in West Division selections by county coaches.

Caddo, which finished with a 25-2 record, had the league’s Most Valuable Player in freshman stalwart Emily Robinson, who averaged a whopping 19.3 points per contest. She also added 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 3.1 assists a game.

Lady Bruin senior Kynsey Dixon was an All-Conference team choice as well with 14.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.2 steals an outing. Her career scoring total at Caddo High School was 1,141 points.

The Lady Rebels ended with a 27-2 overall record with their only other loss coming by just one point to third-ranked Latta in the Kingston New Year’s Classic championship game.

Freshman Tiani Ellison, who was the Bryan County Tournament MVP, led Silo in scoring with 12.2 points per contest, also averaging nearly eight rebounds and more than four blocked shots. Junior standout Mattie Busby also was named to the All-Conference list after chipping in 11.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 steals a contest.

Silo’s lone senior Teeronie McCann erupted for 22 points in the season-ending win over Caddo and posted 9.2 points per game as well as 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals. Cassidy Harman rounded out the Lady Rebel selections at 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals a contest.

The girls East Division champ was Bennington, and the Lady Bears had four players picked for the All-Conference squad topped by Most Valuable Player Carly Russell and her 13 points, 10 rebounds and nearly nine steals per game.

Alexus Gibson received a nod as well with 15 points and seven rebounds a contest. Cheyenne Miller notched seven points, five steals and nearly 10 assist averages, and fellow selection Lily Cordell was a defensive stopper that still pitched in four points and eight rebounds a contest.

Other All-Conference choices in the vote of coaches included Soper’s Laney Pardue and Emily Moyer along with Trinity Hamby from Achille.

Caddo claimed the West Division boys championship and had the Most Valuable Player in senior K.W. Adair, who pumped in 19.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.1 steals per contest. In a four-year career as a starter for the Bruins he tallied 1,143 career points.

Fellow Bruin Jacob Jenkins was another West selection following the 22-4 campaign in which he notched 10.2 points and 3.6 rebounds an outing.

Joining that duo on the West team were Calera’s Keith Jeffries and Bodie Smith, after propelling the Bulldogs to their best finish in more than two decades and within one victory of reaching the state tournament. Rock Creek’s Cactus Williams and Tushka big man Josh Hauff rounded out the West selections.

Colbert finished with a 21-5 record and claimed the East Division championship with three All Conference picks.

Huner Peebles was selected the Most Valuable Player, with teammates Dillon Winger and Carlos Segura also chosen for the prestigious squad.

Bryan County Tournament runner-up Boswell had two players on the East Division squad with Brett Anderson and Lee Roberts. Bennington’s Talon McWilliams finished out those selections.