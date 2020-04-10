The Grayson County Health Department confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in a day early Thursday evening. It is the 17th positive case of the virus in the county and the patient, who is in his or her 50s, is from Gunter.

The patient has a history of travel and is now in home isolation.

GCHD Director Amanda Ortez said The GCHD Public Health Emergency Preparedness team are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

Those people who have recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact

with someone who has COVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within

14 days of your travel, are encouraged to call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread,they are asked to alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

For more coronavirus related news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/coronavirus.