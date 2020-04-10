Friday forecast for Austin: It’s shaping up to be a cloudy, mild Friday for the Austin area.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high near 73 degrees. North winds will blow at around 10 mph, meteorologists said.

The evening will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight with overnight lows at around 61 degrees. East winds blowing at 10 mph.

Following severe weather that passed through the Austin area on Thursday evening, the Lower Colorado River Authority recorded .44 inches of rain near Williamson Creek at Emerald Forest Drive near South Congress Avenue and .28 inches at Waller Creek near 23rd Street in North Austin.

Check out your extended forecast below from the weather service:

Saturday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. The high will be near 75 with southeast winds blowing at 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts are expected to be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. The evening will have an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms with an overnight low around 66 degrees.

Sunday: An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly before 8 a.m. Light south-southwest winds will change directions to west at 10 to 15 mph in the morning. The high will be near 80 degrees. The evening will be clear with an overnight low around 43 degrees. West winds blowing at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 60 degrees. North winds blowing at around 10 mph. Mostly clear at night with an overnight low around 44 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 64 degrees. The evening will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 45.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 67 degrees. The evening will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 48.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 74 degrees.