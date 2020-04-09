For those looking to host family Easter egg hunts in Texoma, the best time to do it may be Friday or early Saturday. Rain and thunderstorms have been forecast for this weekend in North Texas.

The National Weather Service said that the region can expect to see about an inch of rain over the next few days.

“Even if the area gets very little rain on Sunday, with the precipitation expected Friday evening and Saturday afternoon , the ground will be pretty well saturated by Sunday,” Meteorologist Jason Godwin said Thursday from the NWS Fort Worth field office.

Friday’s high expected to be near 67 degrees with winds from the northeast ranging from 5-10 miles per hour. There is a slight chance for showers Friday evening and thunderstorms could start as early as 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

“There will also be thunderstorm chances on Saturday night,” Godwin said. “There is about a 90 percent chance that night. At the beginning of the day, Sunday there will be bit of a chance of rain, but then after that, it should be sunny for the rest of the day.

As for the beginning of April, North Texas has only seen about .2 of an inch of rain. And, after this weekend, the rain chances will leave the region for a while.

“This can be typical April weather and it can also be a bit atypical,” Godwin said. “April is generally one of our wetter months of the year, but as for the temperature, we are well below normal for this time.”

Next week is expected to be pretty dry with highs below normal in the 40s and 50s. Monday’s high is near 55 and the low that evening will be around 40 degrees. Tuesday the high will be near 58 degrees and the low will be around 38.

Going into Wednesday, the high in Texoma is expected to be near 60 degrees.

“Be ready for surprisingly cool weather,” Godwin said. “It may not reach into the 60s going into early next week which is a change for Grayson County.”