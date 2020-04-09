The Tom Bean Police Department and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for help from the public in relation to a shots fired case from earlier this week.

On Tuesday around 2 a.m. Tom Bean PD received a call of shots fired in the 100 block of South lackey Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they recovered evidence to corroborate that multiple shots had been fired directly into a residence in the area.

In a news release, Tom Bean PD said that the shots had cause thousands of dollars in property damage and endangered the lives of an elderly couple.

As of Thursday around 2 p.m., the suspect remained at large.

"The Grayson County District Attorney's Office is a offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest,“ the release said. ”Additionally, there is a reward offered of up to $5,000 through North Texas Crime Stoppers, that number is 214-373-8477. If you have any information that can assist us with this investigation, please let us know.“

