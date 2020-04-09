Calendar

Through May 3 - Texas South Zone Rio Grande spring turkey season.

Through May 17 - Texas North Zone Rio Grande spring turkey season.

Through May 6 - Oklahoma spring turkey season.

April 20-May 6 - Oklahoma spring turkey season for eight southeastern counties including Atoka and Choctaw counties.

April 22-May 14 - Texas Eastern Turkey spring season including Grayson, Fannin, and Lamar counties.

May 5 - Red River Fly Fishers meeting CANCELLED due to COVID-19 crisis.

Notes

Happy Easter weekend! As we all shelter in place and improve our social distancing skills, may you and those dear to you have a blessed holiday weekend in these trying and uncertain times…Houston area fly angler Meredith McCord recently landed a potential IGFA tippet class world record largemouth. To see the story, visit FlyFisherman.com...As the coronavirus pandemic continues on, cancellation news continues to occur throughout the outdoors world as the outbreak sweeps across the nation…Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials announced earlier this week that they were temporarily closing Texas State Parks…Officials with the American Fly Fishing Tackle Association announced this week that they are postponing the 2020 International Fly Fishing Dealer show scheduled for Oct 7-9 in Denver. The show will be held in Denver next year…Meanwhile, officials with the American Sportfishing Association have announced that for now, the ASA still plans to host the mid-July ICAST fishing trade show in Orlando…SCI reports that Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt unveiled a historic proposal earlier this week for new and expanded hunting and fishing opportunities on federal lands. If the proposal is approved, it would open up more than 2.3 million acres of land across 97 national wildlife refuges and 9 national fish hatcheries…

Hunting Report

Spring turkey season reports are slow to come by as the coronavirus pandemic continues and slows hunter travel and participation rates…North Texas Outfitters guide Dakota Stowers is mixing spring turkey hunting and baby-watch duties as he and his wife Summer anticipate the arrival of their first born son any day now. “It’s early and the toms are still grouped up,” said Stowers on Thursday afternoon. “The birds are gobbling a lot early when they are still on the roost, but the gobbling is minimal once they hit the ground.”…That henned up nature of toms should slowly subside as the month of April continues on…Stowers said that his NTO group has seen several longbeards taken so far, including a gobbler north of 20-pounds on the scale…With cold weather on tap next week, look for mid-morning success as satellite gobblers come into decoys silently…

Fishing Reports

As the COVID-19 pandemic crisis continues, TPWD advises anglers that if they plan to go fishing, check all local orders related to the current virus outbreak. Also check the status of the location you're planning to fish since some access points may be closed. The agency also reminds that as always, a valid Texas fishing license is required and anglers must follow the pertinent Texas fishing regulations... At Lake Texoma, water is stained; water temp is 62 degrees; and the lake is 4.26’ high. TPWD reports that striped bass and white bass are good. Largemouth bass are good for anglers fishing soft plastics and crankbaits in shallow water spawning areas. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fished by boathouses, marinas, creeks, and inlets... On the Oklahoma side of Texoma, ODWC reports that high muddy water has made fishing difficult. That should be changing, both in terms of water levels and clarity, depending on additional rainfall and as the Denison Dam floodgates discharge water. ODWC says that stripers are being caught on live bait, trolling of baits, and Alabama rigs fished near river channels, mouths of creeks, and near main lake points. White bass have moved into feeder creeks and anglers are harvesting fish by using Road Runner jigs, Rat-L-Traps, and Sassy Shad soft plastics... At Lake Ray Roberts, water is stained; water temp is 64 degrees; and the lake is 5.15’ high. TPWD reports that largemouth bass are good for anglers flipping plastic lizards and worms in spawning areas along with those who are working crankbaits and spinnerbaits. White bass are good in creeks and the Elm Fork of the Trinity River on jigs and spinnerbaits. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows fished in the marina and shallow water about 8’ in depth in the creeks.... At Lake Fork, water is lightly stained; water temps are 63-66 degrees; and the lake is 0.09’ low. TPWD reports that largemouth bass are fair on plastic lizards, topwaters, and Chatterbaits as bass spawn in shallow grassy areas and sandy spots. Some fish are also holding on roadbeds and points, likely either pre-spawners that have yet to move up or the first wave of post-spawners that are heading back out. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows fished in creeks at 2-5’ depths...

Tip of the Week

With a nod to Dallas Cowboys great Deion Sanders, it will soon be prime time for crappie anglers getting out on Lake Texoma. While crappie on the big lake haven't moved shallow yet according to ODWC, this week’s full moon and warming water temperatures should mean that the best action isn’t far away. Already, some anglers are reporting fair to good action for slabs as they use a mixture of hair jigs, plastic jigs, tube jigs and minnows. While high, muddy water is hampering some Texoma anglers, others are finding success around brush piles, sticks, underwater structure and boat docks. As the middle of April arrives, ODWC says that Texoma crappie are currently holding in 10-18 ft. of water. If you're looking for a relaxing afternoon of social distancing and safe angling over the next several days, why not grab an ultra-light spinning rod-and-reel, some minnows and a few colorful crappie jigs, and head for the border lake to see if the crappie are accepting invites to the dinner table?