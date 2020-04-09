The Grayson County Health Department has confirmed a 16th case of COVID-19 within Grayson County. The patient is in his or her 50s and is in home isolation. The newest confirmed case is from Sherman and is connected to another confirmed case.

Grayson County Health Department Director Amanda Ortez said the GCHD Public Health Emergency Preparedness team are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed.

Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

Grayson County residents who have recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has COVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, are encouraged to call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

It is important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department’s Isolation/Quarantine Orders. For facilities testing patients, when a positive result is received, they must

promptly notify the Grayson County Health Department to ensure proper measures can be taken to limit

the spread of the disease. The Grayson County Health Department’s (GDHD) 24/7 number for doctors to

report positive cases to on a 24/7 basis is 903-821-5027. By law all testing must be reported to (GCHD).