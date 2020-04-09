Grayson County Sheriff's officials said Thursday that they have a person of interest in death of a local woman whose body was found near a bridge on Blue Flame Road in Sherman.

GCSO Captain Harvey Smitherman said Emilia Gunnels was not found at River Ranch Apartments in Sherman, where she lived, but that scene did offer up some evidence in the case.

"The River Ranch Apartments is where we found Emila Gunnels’ vehicle. She was not abducted from the River Ranch Apartments, but her vehicle was dumped there," Smitherman said.

He further stated that they do a person of interest in the case, but are not ready to name that person at this time.

He said the GCSO is still reviewing evidence and statements in the case.

Gunnels’ mother reported her missing on March 22 after she was last seen on the day before.

In previously published reports, Grayson County authorities said the young woman’s was found by city of Sherman workers near a bridge on Blue Flame Road in Sherman on March 23. They did not list a manner of death for Gunnels but sent her body to the Medical Examiner’s Office in the Metroplex.

Smitherman said they are offering a $5,000 reward in the case.