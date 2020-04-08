Sheri Cofsky, 56, of Van Alstyne, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine between four and 200 grams.

Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith said Cofsky accepted a plea agreement from his office for 25 years in prison and was sentenced by Judge Jim Fallon of the 15th District Court.

“In late December 2019, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators began investigating leads that Ms. Cofsky was dealing illegal narcotics,”Smith said in a written statement. “Investigators also learned that Ms. Cofsky had an active parole warrant for a previous conviction for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. On January 7, 2020, while continuing the investigation, GSCO narcotics investigators observed Ms. Cofsky to be driving in Sherman. After identifying Ms. Cofsky, confirming her warrant, and observing traffic violations, a traffic stop was conducted.”

Smith said a subsequent search of Cofsky’s vehicle revealed over 40 grams of methamphetamine packaged for sale, a digital scale and empty baggies. “During her interview with investigators, Ms. Cofsky admitted that she had recently bought the meth in McKinney and, despite her parole warrant, had planned to sell the drugs,”he said.

“This defendant had previously pled guilty to selling meth in our community and was sentenced to five years in 2015. We hope this sends a strong message that if you continue to deal dangerous drugs in our community, you can expect decades in prison,” said Assistant District Attorney Nathan Young. Smith added, “Drug dealers care about two things: feeding their habit and making an easy buck. What they fail to consider is the untold destruction that methamphetamine causes in our community, unfortunately we see it every day.”