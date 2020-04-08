The Grayson County Health Department has confirmed an its newest positive case of COVID-19 within the county. The patient is in his or her 40s and was in home isolation.

The newest confirmed case is from Sadler and had recently traveled outside of the state.

Grayson County Health Department Director Amanda Ortez said the Public Health Emergency Preparedness team is identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

“Grayson County will continue, and will encourage individuals, to follow preventative measures as recommended by President (Donald ) Trump, Governor (Greg) Abbott, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Texas Department of State Health Services,” Ortez said.

She said those people who have recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has COVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of their travel, should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, people should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

“It is important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department’s Isolation/Quarantine Orders,”Ortez said.

For more coronavirus news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/coronavirus.