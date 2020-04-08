The filing period for candidates throughout Oklahoma, including Bryan County, got underway today and lasts through Friday, according to Kimberly Norris, Secretary of the Bryan County Election Board.

Candidates may file from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today, Thursday and Friday.

The filing deadline is 5 p.m. Friday.

Candidates for Bryan County offices should file with the Norris. She said the county clerk, county commissioner District #2 and sheriff offices will be filled this year.

Candidates for state offices must file with the Secretary of the State Election Board in Oklahoma City.

Additional election-related information is available by contacting the County Election Board at 580-924-3228, or visiting elections.ok.gov.