Days ago my husband received paperwork from his boss, naming him “essential personnel.”

This paperwork has allowed him to keep a job that has been deemed “essential” by the government, and for that we are very grateful.

I read a joke recently telling college students to look around at what jobs are “essential” in this season, and declare their majors accordingly.

In prayer this phrase “essential personnel” has come to mind over and over, when I came to 1 Corinthians 13:13.

“Now these things remain,” (or, in other words, these things are essential)...”faith, hope, and love but the greatest of these is love.”

I believe there is a call to believers across nations at this time to walk as “essential personnel” according to 1 Corinthians 13:13, to trust steadily in God, to hope unswervingly in a future that is as good as He is, and most importantly, to love extravagantly, even while maintaining six feet of distance.

1 Corinthians 13:2 exalts love above worship, prophecy, giving, and even martyrdom saying, “if I have not love I am nothing.”

It is the love of God that casts out fear. His is a love without borders, without limitations, and without distance. While we move in wisdom in those things that are natural, caring for ourselves and our families, and keeping in mind the well being of others, let us remember that love and charity can be demonstrated even in the midst of great obstacles.

Being truly essential in this season requires a tender closeness to the God who is love, learning of Him, being transformed into His image, and allowing His nature to flow into our every human encounter.

Antonette Weatherly is a wife, mother and minister who lives in the Sherman area. You can find her weekly serving at Victory Life Church. She can be reached at antonetteweatherly@gmail.com.