A number of city and school district elections that have been postponed due to the concerns over the COVID-19 virus. Some local elections have been canceled permanently due to lack of opponents.

Grayson County Elections Administrator Deana Patterson noted that Governor Greg Abbott has recently issued proclamations that move election dates in the state of Texas due to COVID-19.

“The city and school elections have been moved from May 2, 2020 to November 3, 2020 and they will be held jointly with the general election of Federal, State and County offices,” she said.

She added that the Democratic and Republican Primary runoff elections will move from May 26 to July 14.

In Grayson County, there will only be a Democratic Primary Runoff in July. The Republican Party did not have any races that will require a runoff in our county.

Early voting for that Democratic Primary Runoff will start on July 6 and run through July 10. The last day to register for that vote in now June 15.

“Our office continues to work each day maintaining the voter registration list and preparing for upcoming elections,” Patterson said.

School and city elections that have been postponed include: Bells ISD, city of Bells, city of Collinsville, Gunter ISD, city of Gunter, Howe ISD, Pottsboro ISD, S&S Consolidated ISD, city of Southmayd, city of Tioga, city of Tom Bean, Whitesboro ISD, city of Whitesboro, Whitewright ISD, city of Whitewright and Sherman ISD.

Elections canceled due to lack of opposition include the following: city of Sherman, Collinsville ISD, city of Dorchester, city of Howe, city of Pottsboro, Tioga ISD, Van Alstyne ISD, city of Denison and Denison ISD.

Grayson County Election Administration can be reached by phone at 903-893-8683 or by email at votegrayson@co.grayson.tx.us. If there is a need to visit our office, please call for an appointment.

For more elections news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com.