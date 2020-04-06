The Grayson County Health Department has confirmed a 14th positive case of COVID-19 within the county.

A statement from Grayson County Health Department Director Amanda Ortez said patient is in his or her 60s and is currently hospitalized.

“The newest confirmed case is from Sherman and is connected to another confirmed case from outside Texas. The GCHD Public Health Emergency Preparedness team are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD,” Ortez said.

The Health Department is continuing to monitor and investigate COVID-19 within Grayson County.

“Grayson County will continue, and will encourage individuals, to follow preventative measures as recommended by President Trump, Governor Abbott, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Texas Department of State Health Services,” Ortez said.

Anyone who has recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or has had contact with someone who has COVID-19 and has developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, in encouraged to call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, please alert they are urged to call their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

“It is important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department’s Isolation/Quarantine Orders. For facilities testing patients, when a positive result is received, they must promptly notify the Grayson County Health Department to ensure proper measures can be taken to limit the spread of the disease. The Grayson County Health Department’s (GDHD) 24/7 number for doctors to report positive cases to on a 24/7 basis is 903-821-5027. By law all testing must be reported to (GCHD),” Ortez said.

