Grayson County commissioners will consider issuing a proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month in the County.

The Crisis Center in Grayson County Sexual Assault Response Team responds to numerous sexual assault calls each year and was formed in 2016.

The proclamation says that two in five women and one in five men in Texas will have been sexually assaulted at some point in their life.

In addition, commissioners will consider authorizing the payment of $56,600 to Tyler Technologies for software costs.

They will also discuss the Sheriff’s Office’s request to make changes to its fiscal year 2020 salary order and a budget line item transfer.

County leaders will also consider any changes needed to the county’s response to the COVID-19 health crisis.

Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. in the East Courtroom at the Grayson County Courthouse. The meeting can be viewed on line at https://www.co.grayson.tx.us/page/co.virtualcc.