Comal County officials on Saturday reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness associated with coronavirus.

Health officials Saturday morning said the newest case brings the total in Comal County to 21.

One of the three patients is from New Braunfels, one is from north of Canyon Lake and the other is from the Smithson Valley area near Bulverde, according to health officials.

Two of the patients, one in their 30s and the other in their 70s, are self-quarantined, officials said. The other patient, who is in their 40s, is hospitalized outside the county.

Two of the cases are considered community spread, health officials said.

As of Saturday morning, Comal County had 54 COVID-19 test results pending.

