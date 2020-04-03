As the old adage goes, the show must go on — and it will this summer in Sherman. The city announced the acts that will grace the stage at the Sherman Municipal Grounds for its 2020 Hot Summer Nights concert series Friday morning.

Former Creed front man Scott Stapp and 90s punk and post-grunge band Lit were among the eight acts that were announced for the concert series, which will start in June and run through July.

Organizers for the event said it will go on as scheduled, but noted dates may change due to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic.

“ We did put some thought into if we wanted to wait on the announcement,” Main Street Director Sarah McRae we do typically announce at coffee with the mayor at the beginning of April.

“In the end, we decided we did all this work and were ready to go, so we decided to reveal it to the public to spread some cheer and hope for the future in the public.”

The concert series will start on June 4 with a performance by party and cover band Time Machine and opening act Oliver White. Texas country artist William Clark Green and opener Jared Mitchell Band will follow up on June 11.

The Texas Swing All-Stars and The Choice, Olivia Estes and Eric Benge will take the stage on June 18.

Grammy winner and former Creed front man Scott Stapp will wrap up the month on June 25. Stapp is known for hit songs including “Arms Wide Open” while a member of the group in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Following the Fourth of July holiday and the city’s annual Lights on the Lake celebration, Petty Theft will play all the hits of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers on July 9.

Denton’s own, Deep Blue Something will take Sherman back to the 1990s with their dream-pop hits including “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” on July 16. This will be followed up by a performance by country musician Tracy Byrd on July 23.

The series will conclude with a performance by 90s and 2000s punk rockers Lit on July 30. The band and its SoCal power punk sound are on display in songs including, “My Own Worst Enemy” and “Miserable.”

For this year’s series, McRae said organizers wanted to get a wide variety of bands. While the series has featured classic rock and alternative rock in the past, punk is something new for the series.

When choosing bands and acts, McRae said organizers look at what did well previously and brought out crowds in the past year.

For 2019, country musician Joe Diffie was one of the largest draws. Diffie passed away last Sunday in Nashville from complications related to COVID-19.

“Joe Diffie was one of our biggest shows last year — maybe to date,” McRae said. “Looking back, we are really thankful that we got to have him here in our backyard doing what he loved doing.”

Despite the announcement Friday, one act still remains unannounced. McRae said the act for the 2020 Lights on the Lake concert will likely be announced in a month.

Last year’s concert saw KC and the Sunshine Band perform before a crowd of fans at Pecan Grove Park. With this year’s concert, McRae said organizers will return to the types of acts that had made the concert great in previous years, without elaborating.

“We really branched out last year and mixed it up last year,” she said. “This year is more what you expect from us with a really cool variation of that. How it is being done is really new to us and a really cool surprise.”

McRae acknowledged that the concert may see delays and changes in schedule this year, given the public health crisis. Despite this, she said artists have shown a degree of flexibility and organizers are looking at possible contingency plans.

“We fully plan to hold these concerts, but not at the cost of someone’s health,” she said.

Michael Hutchins is the local government reporter for the Herald Democrat. He can be reached at mhutchins@heralddemocrat.com.