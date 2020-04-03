Subscribers may notice that their paper looks a bit different today.

Instead of receiving the normal three section Saturday-Sunday paper, the Herald Democrat has produced a newspaper that has six 6-page sections. The paper has the same number of pages as it previously had and the same amount of local, state, national and world news.

The sections are headed A, AA, B, BB, C, CC sections.

For the near future, subscribers can expect that the paper will look slightly different than it has previously. We will still provide the same amount of local content and extensive coverage of the coronavirus and the community that we serve.

As the coronavirus continues to affect the world around us, the Herald Democrat would like to thank our subscribers for the continue support as we work to chronicle this time and provide the necessary information to make sure our readers can stay up-to-date on developments and the rapidly approaching future.