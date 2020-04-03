Denison police

Crash - Officers responded on March 31 to a motor vehicle crash in the 1800 block West Morton where a vehicle had struck a utility pole. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Burglary of a vehicle - On April 1, a victim stated an unknown suspect removed some wallets and miscellaneous items from his vehicle in the 1200 block of South Lang.

Burglary - On April 1, a victim in the 1700 block of South Woodlawn stated someone took numerous tools from a garage. We will be following up on leads.

Burglary of a vehicle - A victim stated on April 2 that an unknown suspect removed several tools from his vehicle on Pershing Drive.

Disturbance - Officers responded to a call on April 2 of a disturbance in the 2500 block of Steven Drive. A resident was arrested for assault causing bodily injury/family member.