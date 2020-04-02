FM 1417 in Grayson County will soon be seeing some changes. The Texas Department of Transportation is expected to start an improvement project on the roadway starting Monday.

The project has been estimated to cost $1 million.

“Contractor Ed Bell Construction, Dallas, Texas, was granted 41 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $1 million,” a news release from TxDOT said.

TxDOT expects to have the project completed by August of this year.

“The contractor will widen the pavement and add left- and right-turn lanes along FM 1417 where it intersects O.B. Groner Road and Travis Street,” the release said. “During the first phase of construction, the west intersection of FM 1417 and O.B. Groner Road will be closed and a signed detour will direct through traffic to Old Dorchester Road. During the second phase of construction, the east FM 1417 and Travis Street intersection will be closed and a signed detour will direct through traffic to Moore Street, officials said.”

Individuals who travel along this route can should be aware of occasional shoulder and lane closures. Flaggers will be directing traffic.

“Motorists who travel frequently in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones,” the release said. “They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.”

