A Sherman man was indicted Wednesday in the death of a Denison woman an apartment complex in February.

Jerkeylon Norvell, 23, of Sherman was indicted on one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault in the death of 62-year-old Anne Wilson.

The indictment is a formal charge and is not an indication of guilt. Grayson County court records do not show an attorney listed for Norvell.

Denison Police Lt. Mike Eppler said at the time of the shooting that officers responded to a shots fired call at the Circle Apartments at 1527 S. Austin Ave. around 10:30 p.m. Feb. 13, and when they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

She was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. Eppler said during the investigation into that shooting, police identified Norvell as a supsect and he was arrested.

Norvell is the Grayson County Jail on a $500,000 bond.