Denison Police

Assault — Officers responded to a call of a disturbance and a male assaulting a female near Crawford and U.S. Highway 75. The suspect was arrested for assault of a pregnant person.

Assault — Officers responded to a call of a disturbance in the 1500 block of South Maurice. The victim stated she was assaulted by a male she’s been in a dating relationship with and the suspect had fled the scene. A case will be forwarded to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.

Burglary of a building —Officers responded to an intrusion alarm at a local convenience store in the 7200 block of FM 691 and found a broken window at the location. Several packs of cigarettes were taken. The investigation will continue.

Assault — Officers responded to a call of a disturbance between a male and a female. The suspect was arrested for continuous violence against the family.

Sherman Police

Burglary - On Tuesday, Sherman Police Dispatch received a call in reference to a stolen vehicle and burglary of habitation in the 1000 block of South Travis St. Officers were dispatched to the location and spoke with the victim. The victim returned home and noticed his vehicle and multiple firearms had been stolen. Officers obtained further information and a report was generated for unauthorized use of a vehicle and burglary of habitation.

Theft - On Wednesday, a female complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect made entry into her room and stole property located in the 3000 block of West Post Oak Crossing in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred between March 26-29 . A theft of property under $100 report was generated.

Found property - On Wednesday, a citizen came to the police department to drop off found property. The property was located in the 1700 block of Frisco Road. The owner of the property could not be located. The property was dropped into evidence for safekeeping. A report was generated for found property.

Burglary of a vehicle - On Wednesday, a male complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant reported an unknown suspect made entry into his vehicle while it was parked at his residence located in the 300 block of South Heritage Parkway in Sherman. The incident occurred sometime between March 30 and April 1. A burglary of a motor vehicle report was generated.

Criminal mischief - On Thursday , Sherman Police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Elm Street in reference to a suspicious person. A male was located and was arrested for public intoxication. During the investigation, it was discovered that the male punched a door to a business in the same area. The damage was estimated to be greater than $100 and less than $750. An offense report was generated.