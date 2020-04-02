The Grayson County Health Department has confirmed the 12th positive case of COVID-19 within Grayson County. The patient is in his or her 50s and is currently isolated at home. T

he newest confirmed case is from Sherman.

The GCHD Public Health Emergency Preparedness team are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

Grayson County Health Department Department Director Amanda Ortez said the GCHD will continue to monitor and investigate COVID-19 within Grayson County.

Ortez stressed again that anyone who has recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 and who has developed a fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, those people are advised to alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

“It is important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department’s Isolation/Quarantine Orders,” Ortez said. “For facilities testing patients, when a positive result is received, they must promptly notify the Grayson County Health Department to ensure proper measures can be taken to limit the spread of the disease. The Grayson County Health Department’s (GDHD) 24/7 number for doctors to report positive cases to on a 24/7 basis is 903-821-5027. By law all testing must be reported to (GCHD).”