The Texas Department of Transportation is set to begin work on a $13.6 million project in Grayson County next week. Construction on the widening of FM 121 in Grayson County will begin on Tuesday with a tentative completion date set for October of 2021.

“Contractor Mario Sinacola & Sons Excavating Inc., Frisco, Texas, was granted 373 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $13.6 million,” a news release issued by the department said.

The widening of the roadway near FM 3356 to Jim Jones Road will include “earthwork, install stabilized subgrade and cross structures, replace bridges and lay new concrete pavement,” the release said.

There will be occasional lane closures during construction and crews will install new pavement markings and signs and seed new vegetation along the route.

“Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones,” the release said. “They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.”

