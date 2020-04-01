The Sherman Police Department has made an arrest in the case of Monday’s aggravated robbery at JJ Food Mart. After an investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for a 31 year old male from Sherman.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Sgt. Brett Mullen said that the SPD special response team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 4800 block of Timberview in Sherman where the suspect was located and arrested without incident.

The aggravated robbery occurred around 9 p.m. Monday, in the 4900 block of Texoma Parkway. In reports released Tuesday, the department said a victim reported a black male entered the store, pointed a fun at the cashier and demanded money.

The suspect made away with money, and no one was injured.

