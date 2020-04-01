In its second announcement in one day, Grayson County Wednesday afternoon confirmed another case of COVID-19 in the county. The 11th case is a person from Tioga and is over the age of 70.

Grayson County Health Department Director Amanda Ortez said the person had recently traveled and the GCHD Public Health Emergency Preparedness team are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

Ortez stressed again that anyone who has recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 and who has developed a fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, those people are advised to alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

“It is important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department’s Isolation/Quarantine Orders,” Ortez said. “For facilities testing patients, when a positive result is received, they must promptly notify the Grayson County Health Department to ensure proper measures can be taken to limit the spread of the disease. The Grayson County Health Department’s (GDHD) 24/7 number for doctors to report positive cases to on a 24/7 basis is 903-821-5027. By law all testing must be reported to (GCHD).”