Though it sometimes feels like things will never go back to normal as we try to get through the COVID-19, there will come a day when this is something we think about in the past tense.

But now, while we are going through this, we can all do something to help make things better in the future. We can take the time to sit down at our computers, tablets or whatever we use to search the internet and complete the 2020 Census questionnaire.

Our answers to these questions will impact the way the federal government sees Grayson County so please make sure that you take the time to get counted. It will impact the number of seats Texas gets in the House of Representatives and it will impact the way congressional and state legislative districts are drawn.

The answers you provide also help lawmakers decide how many schools, clinics and new roads our communities might need in the near and not so near future. Those answers will also influence the spending of billions of federal dollars to fund more 100 programs including Medicaid, Head Start and funds for things like mental health services and SNAP programs.

So taking the time to complete the questionnaire is one way that you can help Grayson County be the best that it can be those of us who live here now and those who will live here in the future.

And, there is no need to worry about the information you provide. The person specific information won't be available for anyone to look at for 50 years. In 50 years, I am not going to care that someone can see how old I was today or how long I had lived at my present address. But I will care if Grayson County is under counted and therefore gets less money to help feed local children or fewer resources to help our older population.

So when you see that blue card in the mailbox, get it out and take the time to do the questionnaire .... you know you like to do those quizzes on social media apps, and this is no harder than any of those.