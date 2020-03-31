Almost two months after the University Interscholastic League announced the last stage of its biennial realignment process, the state’s high school governing body released the final districts for all of the sports not known in early February.

Football, basketball and volleyball were the three which had their districts released for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years back then.

For many of the schools in Texoma, their placement in the remaining sports did not differ very much from what they were assigned for that trio.

In Class 5A, the district that houses Sherman and Denison — 10-5A — did not change for baseball, softball, cross-country, soccer, track, golf and tennis, both the team season in the fall and individual season in the spring. The Bearcats and Yellow Jackets will be with The Colony, Lovejoy, McKinney North, Princeton, Prosper Rock Hill and Wylie East.

For swimming, District 10-5A has five local schools — Sherman, Denison, Van Alstyne (boys only), Gunter and Pottsboro — along with Lovejoy, McKinney North, Prosper Rock Hill, Celina and Melissa. Swimming is broken into just two classifications, 5A and 6A, so any 4A and under schools must compete at the 5A level.

In Class 3A, the local districts remained the same for baseball, softball, cross-country, track, golf and tennis. District 10-3A is Boyd, Callisburg, Paradise, Pilot Point, Ponder, S&S, Valley View and Whitesboro and District 11-3A is Bells, Blue Ridge, Bonham, Gunter, Howe, Leonard, Pottsboro and Whitewright.

Gunter and Whitesboro are the only Texoma schools which will compete in wrestling and they were put into District 9-5A — wrestling is also another sport comprised of just Class 5A and 6A — with Carrollton Creekview, Carrollton Newman Smith, R.L. Turner, Highland Park (boys only), Lovejoy, McKinney North, Princeton, Wylie East (boys only), Anna and Melissa.

Bells and Whitesboro are the only Texoma programs besides Sherman and Denison that will compete in team tennis during the fall and they were put into District 10-4A with Anna, Gainesville and Melissa.

There were some slight changes for Class 2A when it came to other sports.

For softball, District 10-2A will be Alvord, Collinsville, Era, Lindsay, Muenster, Tioga, Saint Jo and TLC-Arlington while District 15-2A consists of Honey Grove, Sam Rayburn, Tom Bean, Trenton, Dodd City, Ector and Savoy.

For baseball, District 11-2A will be Collinsville, Tioga, Tom Bean, Trenton, Ector, Savoy and TLC-Arlington.

When it comes to golf, tennis and track, District 13-2A will be Alvord, Chico, Collinsville, Era, Lindsay, Muenster and Tioga while District 14-2A has Celeste, Honey Grove, Sam Rayburn, Bland, Tom Bean, Trenton and Wolfe City.

For cross-country, District 13-2A will be Alvord, Chico, Era, Lindsay, Muenster and Tioga while District 14-2A will be Celeste, Honey Grove, Sam Rayburn, Bland, Tom Bean, Trenton and Wolfe City.