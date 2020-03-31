Denison's record of being the hotbed of COVID-19 in

Grayson County continues this afternoon as Grayson County Health Department announced an eighth case of the virus from the city. No other cities in Grayson County have reported confirmed cases.

Grayson County Health Department Director Amanda Ortez said the eighth patient is in his or her 60s.

"The patient is hospitalized at a local hospital. The GCHD Public Health Emergency Preparedness team are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD," Ortez said in a press release.

She added that the health department will continue, along with its community providers, to monitor and investigate COVID-19 within Grayson County. Grayson County will continue, and will encourage individuals, to follow preventative measures as recommended by President Donald Trump, Governor Greg Abbott, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

"If you have recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has COVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, call your healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, please alert your provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department," Ortez said.

She stressed, again, that it is important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department’s Isolation/Quarantine Orders.

"For facilities testing patients, when a positive result is received, they must promptly notify the Grayson County Health Department to ensure proper measures can be taken to limit the spread of the disease. The Grayson County Health Department’s (GDHD) 24/7 number for doctors to report positive cases to on a 24/7 basis is 903-821-5027. By law all testing must be reported to (GCHD)," she said.

