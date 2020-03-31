The precautions against the spread of the COVID-19 virus brought a different look to the county’s annual discussion about child abuse Tuesday.

Generally at the last meeting of the county commissioners in March or the first one in April members of the area agencies that help fight against child abuse fill the courtroom wearing blue t-shirts to represent the battered and bruised bodies of the children they serve. Tuesday’s meeting was less attended in person, but there were several of those representatives watching online.

Grayson County Tom Watt spoke for the group and read statistics from the proclamation that the court signed Tuesday including the facts that there were 67,313 confirmed victims of child abuse and neglect in Texas during the fiscal year of 2019, and 570 confirmed victims in Grayson county.

Grayson County commissioners approved the request to designate the month of April as Child Abuse Awareness Month.

In response to the changes to the lives of many of the children in Grayson County, the Child and Family Guidance Center of Texoma recently announced a way for families undergoing stress to get the help they may need.

A written statement from the Child and Family Guidance Center of Texoma said its staff understands that the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic can vary among individuals but can include increased anxiety, depression, and that those feelings can disrupt go-to coping skills, daily routines, and overall mental and emotional well-being.

So the Child and Family Guidance Center is offereing a FREE TeleSupport Program available to anyone who needs to connect to a licensed therapist quickly for brief, confidential and compassionate support via phone call or video chat.

The help will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

“The TeleSupport Program is designed as a quick way to connect to help individuals process the impacts of the pandemic, obtain community resources, learn emotional regulation and coping skills, and provide parenting tips and resources. It’s a way to access a caring voice in your time of need,’ the statement said.

To get that help, email telesupport@cfgcenter.org.