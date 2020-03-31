A little over a week after her body was found near a bridge on Blue Flame Road in Sherman, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office continues to seek information about Emilia Gunnels who lived at the River Ranch Apartments in Sherman.

Gunnels’ mother reported her missing on March 22 after she was last seen on the day before.

GCSO Captain Harvey Smitherman said investigators are waiting for some test results to come back on evidence already discovered in the case and are looking for more evidence. Anyone with information about Gunnels is asked to call the SO>.

In previously published reports, Grayson County authorities said the young woman’s was found by city of Sherman workers near a bridge on Blue Flame Road in Sherman on March 23. They did not list a manner of death for Gunnels but sent her body to the Medical Examiner’s Office in the Metroplex.

Smitherman said they are offering a $5,000 reward in the case for credible information in the case. The reward is through Crime Stoppers.

Those with knowledge about Gunnels are asked to call Lt. Heath Wester at 903-813-4200 x 2216.

