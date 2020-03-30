Although the doors of Prosper Community Library are closed to the public in response to the coronavirus pandemic, there is still much happening inside.

Since the closure was announced March 13, Director of Library Services Leslie Scott and a few members of her staff have been cleaning and maintaining the facility.

They have gone through every book on the library’s shelves, assessing the condition of each item. In the process, they recovered many “fun bookmarks” that readers have left behind between the pages.

“We’ve found … grocery lists, reading lists, photos,” Scott said. “We even found an ultrasound photo, money. It’s just fascinating what we are finding in these books.”

Look for a post featuring examples of the unusual finds to appear on Prosper Community Library’s Facebook page (@prospercommunitylibrary).

That’s also where Scott and her staff have in recent weeks been hosting virtual storytime sessions and craft-making demonstrations for youngsters and families.

Scott hopes the online programming is working to keep young library patrons interested in reading and stave off some of the boredom they may be experiencing while hunkered down at home due to concerns over the potential spread of the virus.

The intention, she explained, is to “offer some other ideas of what to do during this time, to make things seem a little more normal.”

Reading, Scott said, “helps to calm us at a time when we’re not so sure what’s going on, especially for kids. They know these books by memory … `I don’t know what’s going on outside of my house, but I know what’s gonna happen in this book.’”

In planning the virtual storytimes, she said, “The library staff stepped up right away and said, `Oh, I love this book, I’ll read it. I love this song, I’ll sing it.’”

For example, Library Assistant Kat Petroskey read the book “The Carrot Seed” by Ruth Krause.

Meanwhile, Youth Services Librarian Sharon Alderton continues to lead the library’s popular bilingual storytimes online.

Alderton also starred in a few “Craft Corner” videos. She demonstrated how to use dry beans and plastic toy eggs to make shaker instruments.

Meanwhile, cardboard toilet paper tubes were repurposed to create cute cats and monsters with construction paper.

Scott also reached out to Prosper Town Council members and town employees and had them visit the library and be recorded reading children’s books.

Council member Jeff Hodges shared “Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed” by Eileen Christelow.

Prosper Police Chief Doug Kowalski read from a book called “Police Officers” by Cari Meister.

Bryson Parr, a Prosper Fire Department firefighter-paramedic, stopped by the library recently to deliver latex gloves to the staff.

“I was like, `You - come in here and read this book for me,’” Scott recalled, “and he was like, `All right.’”

Scott said she’s not surprised by the willingness of the guest readers to lend a hand.

“That is how this community works,” she said. “I ask and they exceed my expectation every time. It’s so wonderful.”

As part of the library’s One Book, One Town program, on March 26 Scott and her staff began recording videos throughout Prosper of themselves dressed in costumes reading chapters from an abridged version of the literary classic “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

The videos are posted weekday afternoons so that families can view them together, she explained.

Scott has also purchased additional eBook titles that Prosper Community Library cardholders of all ages can check out via the Overdrive platform on the library’s website, prospertx.gov/residents/library/.

That is also where other online library services can be accessed.

“Our mission is about engaging with the community,” Scott said, “and that’s what we’re wanting to do is help them continue to be engaged in the world that we are living in.”