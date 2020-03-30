Grayson County commissioners Tuesday will discuss declaring April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month in the county. The court will once again meet upstairs in the east courtroom at the Grayson County Courthouse.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. can be viewed online.

Information provided in the court’s agenda packet showed that there were 67,313 confirmed victims of child abuse and neglect in Texas during the fiscal year of 2019, and 570 confirmed victims in Grayson county.

It also said that child abuse is a serious problem affecting every segment of the communities and finding solutions requires input and action from everyone. “

“Child abuse can have long‐term psychological, emotional, and physical effects that have lasting consequences for victims of abuse,” the information said.

Commissioners will spend some time hearing from local experts in the fight against child abuse in Grayson County.

In addition, commissioners will discuss and take action to approve the city and county approval agreement for the Extra Territorial Jurisdiction of the city of Tioga. They will also discuss a request for the preliminary plat of Lots 1-12, Block A and Lots 1-12 Block B, Palisades Addition Phase IV in Precinct 4.

And commissioners will consider extending the current disaster order in response to the current public health situation. To watch the meeting online, go to co.grayson.tx.us and click on Commissioners court access. That will pull up a pop-up menu where you will click on Virtual Commissioners Court. Follow the directions there to join the ZOOM meeting.