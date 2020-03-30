On Monday, the Donald W. Reynolds Library in Durant announced that it is closed to the public until further notice due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The library’s drive-thru window is also closed. In recent weeks, it had been open for limited services.

In a post on the library’s Facebook page, it was explained that the facility hopes to "reopen after the quarantine is lifted some time in April."

During the closure, library items that have been checked out do not need to be renewed and all fines will be waived.

A library staffer is available by phone at 580-924-3486 to answer questions and check in items.