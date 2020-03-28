The Grayson County Health Department announced Saturday that it has confirmed the third positive case of COVID-19 within Grayson County. The third patient is in his or her 70s and is a close contact to a previously confirmed case. The individual is currently hospitalized at a local hospital.

All three confirmed cases are from Denison.

“The GCHD Public Health Emergency Preparedness team are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD,” a news release from the health department said.

It further stated that the GCHD will continue, in partner with its community providers, to monitor and investigate COVID-19 within Grayson County.

“Grayson County will continue, and will encourage individuals, to follow preventative measures as recommended by President Trump, Governor Abbott, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Texas Department of State Health Services,” the statement said.

Those who have recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or who have had contact with someone who has COVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of travel, are advised to contact a healthcare provider.

“To prevent potential spread, please alert your provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department,” the release stressed.