The Don Harrington Discovery Center recently announced an extension to the museum that will be opening soon.

The groundbreaking on the new Outdoor Science Park is on hold until they can reopen, but construction has begun and will continue in the meantime, according to a news release. The park will be located on the southeast side of DHDC's front entrance. “We invite you and the public to watch us grow! We will be posting updated photos as major updates to the construction have been completed and pieces have been installed, on our website,” the release says. For more information about the Outdoor Science Park and to see updates, go to https://discoverycenteramarillo.org/2020/03/21/watch-us-grow/

“The DHDC has served the Texas Panhandle for over 40 years and on average serves over 130,000 children, families, and educators each year. With our doors temporarily closed, it is increasingly difficult to carry out our mission,” the center’s website reads. For ways to help, go to https://discoverycenteramarillo.org/2020/03/12/health-safety-announcement/

The new park will feature a fossil dig pit, hands-on learning, and engineering marvels. The park will also include some old favorites in a new setting like the gazing ball, whisper dishes, chair lift and the tennis ball launcher, as well as new elements to be installed, including a Kundu Drum, Grandioso Chimes, Kettle Drum, and many other pieces. This new park will add a dynamic space for school groups and families, filled with ample seating for a picnic lunch or snacks during your visit to DHDC. Park hours will be the same as normal DHDC visitation hours, with the exception of inclement weather. Discovery Center regular admission includes access to the park. The opening of the Outdoor Science Park is tentatively scheduled for May of 2020.